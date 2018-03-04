‘Black Panther’: You Can Knit Your Own Version of Nakia’s Scarf

Black Panther is officially a bonafide phenomenon, with the film on track to hit $1 billion at the box office. And if you found yourself wanting to incorporate one particular piece of the film’s fashion into your wardrobe, you’re in luck.

Ruth E. Carter, the film’s costume designer, was recently asked if there’s any way to recreate the knit shall that Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) wears in the film. Thankfully, Carter enlisted Jeff Gilles, who created the scarf while working in Black Panther‘s costume shop, to mock up the pattern and put it online. You can check out part of the pattern below.

Pattern for Nakia Scarf! pic.twitter.com/YDMww6xIia — Ruth E Carter (@iamRuthECarter) March 3, 2018

The pattern utilizes four different kinds of yarn, which are brought together in an intricate way through a Sotckingette stitch. While the pattern might not be the best first project for those looking to get into knitting, experienced knitters will probably have fun trying to recreate the scarf. If you want to check out the entire pattern for yourself, it can be downloaded for free through Ravelry here.

This scarf – and fans’ willingness to recreate its design – is just the latest indication of Black Panther‘s cultural resonance, something that Carter hoped to bring into the film’s costumes.

“They’re not in outer space,” Carter joked to reporters during a set visit last year. “They still like to wear Nikes that light up and yellow hats and big kooky glasses. They still wear natural hair. They still like to combine prints like everybody else does. There’s a different kind of a freedom that they enjoy. That is because they have such a tight culture, the different tribes, they do co-mingle. It’s just a place that has the same kind of rules and regulations that the outside world does. There are bad kids in the park. There’s a merchant district. There’s a hospital.”

