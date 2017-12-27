Marvel Marks 50 Day Countdown to ‘Black Panther’

Marvel Studios is officially counting the days until the release of the Black Panther movie into theaters.

Marvel began the 50-day countdown to Black Panther today with an animated gif released on Twitter.

Black Panther‘s marketing push has begun to build with the release of a new television spot on Christmas Day. There were also a couple of new photos and new magazine covers.

Stars Letitia Wright and Lupita Nyong’o also spoke in an interview about the cultural importance of Black Panther.

“I’m excited for what Black Panther is about to do, not just for young black boys and girls, but for everyone,” Wright said. “There’s a black superhero, but then we’re going to have more Asian superheroes and more from India. The solution to the problem being: We don’t have enough of this, so we’re going to make more. I’m excited!”

“In Kenya, I grew up watching Mexican soaps, Australian soaps, and American stuff,” Nyong’o said. “I didn’t feel like TV was so diverse — but I just too it in stride. What’s really exciting about this is if I can project my humanity onto people who don’t look like me, from cultures that aren’t like mine, why on earth shouldn’t it be the same in reverse? What we’re talking about is the prominence of this particular film and how it is entering into a more mainstream cultural consciousness.”

“Superhero movies are our modern folklore — and folklore is important,” Nyong’o said. “It informs our sense of oneness. The beauty of cinema is you all go into a room together and agree to suspend your disbelief and share this experience of another world. For that moment, you are all one in that space, experiencing the same thing. It reinforces our sense of community. These big blockbuster superhero films appearing in moments when we’re so polarized are some of the few chances we all get to be on the same page.”

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16, 2018.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.