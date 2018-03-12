‘Black Panther’ Passes ‘The Dark Knight’ to Become Highest Grossing Solo Superhero Movie Ever at Domestic Box Office

It seems even Batman can’t keep up with Black Panther at the box office.

Black Panther earned another $41 million at the box office this weekend, bringing the film’s domestic box office total to $562 million. That’s enough to surpass the box office total of The Dark Knight, $534 million, to become the seventh-highest grossing movie ever at the domestic box office and the highest grossing solo superhero movie of all time.

Black Panther now only has to surpass Marvel’s The Avengers with $623.4 million to become the highest grossing superhero movie of all time at the domestic box office and the fifth highest grossing movie of all time.

Between Black Panther and The Avengers is Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which is currently the sixth highest grossing film of all time with $619.5 million. Some analysts project that Black Panther‘s box office could climb high enough to surpass Jurassic World, $652.3 million, and Titanic, $659.4 million, to become the third highest grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office.

If Black Panther does achieve such heights, its time in the spotlight may be short-lived. Avengers: Infinity War is nearing release and early box office projections are strong, meaning it could overtake even Black Panther. Mark Millar, the writer of Civil War and other top-selling comics for Marvel, thinks Black Panther has Infinity War beat.

“I’m going to make a bold, crazy prediction and you can giggle all you want: But I think Black Panther is going to outgross Avengers: Infinity War,” Millar tweeted. “I can feel it in my BONES”

Black Panther has also been dominating the box office outside of North America. The film just opened in China with a $66.5 million opening weekend. Black Panther has earned more than $1 billion dollars globally in less than a month in theaters, an impressive feat for any movie.

Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

