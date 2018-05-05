‘Black Panther’ Deleted Scene Reveals Father and Son Moment

The King of Wakanda shares a moment with his son in the City of the Dead in a newly released deleted scene from Marvel’s Black Panther.

The “Voice from the Past” deleted scene, released via Yahoo, takes place just as King T’Chaka (Atandwa Kani) has returned to Wakanda after killing his brother, N’Jobu, in America. The scene was originally intended to appear immediately after that flashback the opened the movie.

T’Chaka is in the City of the Dead thinking on his actions when he hears young T’Challa and Nakia playing in the catacombs. He calls his son forward. T’Chaka reveals that he had to make a difficult decision. T’Challa remembers his father saying that all of a king’s decisions are difficult. T’Chaka explains that some decisions are more difficult than others. T’Challa assures his father that whatever decision the king made was surely for the best of Wakanda and that is why T’Chaka will reign forever. T’Challa goes on to say that, as Black Panther, he will protect his father from old age and death.

This moment foreshadows the events of Captain America: Civil War – which lead into the events of Black Panther – when T’Challa was unable to save his father’s life during Helmut Zemo’s terrorist attack on the Vienna International Centre during the signing of the Sokovia Accords.

“Voices from the Past” is just one of four deleted scenes including in the Black Panther Blu-ray release. The others include T’Challa’s reunion with Agent Everett Ross. The Blu-ray commentary also reveals what happened to Erik Killmonger’s mother.

Black Panther is one of the 19 Marvel Cinematic Universe films that were definitively ranked by the ComicBook.com team, tying with another Marvel Studios film for the fifth place spot on the list.

Black Panther earned $689 million at the domestic box office, which is the third-highest domestic box office total of all time. Worldwide, Black Panther has made $1.3 billion, making it the highest grossing film of 2018 so far and the ninth highest grossing film all time. It is also the highest-grossing film ever helmed by a black director, Ryan Coogler.

Black Panther comes to Blu-ray on May 15th. T’Challa can also be seen in Avengers: Infinity War, which is currently playing in theaters.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.