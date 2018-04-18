‘Black Panther’ Funko Pops Get a Sequel

Marvel’s Black Panther has gone on to become one of the highest grossing films of all-time, and the hype surrounding the film shows no signs of slowing down. For example, the King of Wakanda just hosted Saturday Night Live, the Black Panther Blu-ray is on the way, and Funko just released a new wave of Black Panther Pop figures.

Below you’ll find the three new figures in the Black Panther Pop Series 2 lineup, complete with links where you can secure one for your collection ahead of their release in August / September.

Videos by ComicBook.com

• Black Panther M’Baku Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Black Panther Erik Killmonger with Scar Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Black Panther Ulysses Klaue Pop! Vinyl Figure

The Series 2 lineup is significantly smaller than the original wave that launched back in November, which makes sense because Funko pretty much threw everything that they had into it. If you missed any of those original figures, the majority of them can be ordered right here. Quite a few of the figures are listed as “temporarily out of stock”, but you can still order them for the next shipment. That just shows how popular the Black Panther Funko Pop lineup is, so you might want to grab the new figures while you can. The lineup of original standard figures includes:

Pop Figures:

• Black Panther Pop! Vinyl Figure (chase variant is a 1-in-6 rarity)

• Black Panther Warrior Falls Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Black Panther Shuri Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Black Panther Nakia Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Black Panther Erik Killmonger Pop! Vinyl Figure (chase variant is a 1-in-6 rarity)

Plushes and Pint Size Heroes:

• Black Panther Plushies Display Case

• Black Panther Pint Size Heroes 3-Pack

Pocket Pop Key Chains:

• Black Panther Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Black Panther Erik Killmonger Pocket Pop! Key Chain

Dorbz:

• Black Panther Dorbz Vinyl Figure

• Black Panther Erik Killmonger Dorbz Vinyl Figure

• Black Panther Erik Killmonger Glow-in-the-Dark Dorbz

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.