‘Black Panther’ Gag Reel Released Online

Black Panther is still making money at the box office, but a new Gag Reel clip shows what fans can look forward to when it hits home video.

The new clip shows some footage from the full Gag Reel that will be on the Black Panther home video release and reveals there was a lot of fun to be had on the Black Panther set. Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Daniel Kaluuya, and Martin Freeman all make appearances in the new clip, which you can see above.

It seems the characters of Black Panther really love sunglasses, and they look quite stylish we’ve got to say. There was plenty of dancing on the set too, and we can’t wait to see the full Reel.

You can find the included special features for the Blu-ray version of Black Panther below.

Director’s Intro

From Page to Screen: A Roundtable Discussion – Delve into the film’s making

Crowning of a New King – Explore the world of “Black Panther” in all its color and complexity

The Warriors Within – Get to know Wakanda’s women and the actors who portray them

The Hidden Kingdom Revealed – Wakanda’s diverse people

Wakanda Revealed: Exploring the Technology

Deleted Scenes

– U.N. Meet and Greet

– Okoye And W’Kabi Discuss the Future of Wakanda

– T’Challa Remembers His Father

– Voices from the Past

Gag Reel

Exclusive Sneak Peek at “Ant-Man and The Wasp”

Marvel Studios the First Ten Years: Connecting the Universe

Director’s Commentary

Digital Exclusives:

In World Wakanda Tourism Ads

– Come to Wakanda “Before”

– Come to Wakanda “After”

Black Panther releases on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, and Movies Anywhere on May 8. The 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On-Demand versions will be available starting on May 15, and all of those editions will feature a variety of bonus material.

