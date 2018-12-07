Chadwick Boseman Thanks HFPA for ‘Black Panther’ Golden Globes Nominations

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman has thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for nominating the Marvel Studios blockbuster in three Golden Globes categories.

You can check out the actor’s tweet below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

#BlackPanther + #GoldenGlobes 🙌🏾 Thank you to the HFPA for the Best Motion Picture, Score, and Original Song nominations! #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/6LcoVWjV75 — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) December 7, 2018

Black Panther has been nominated for Best Picture as a drama — the first superhero film to be nominated in that category — and will compete against Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, Barry Jenkins period drama If Beale Street Could Talk, and the Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga-led A Star Is Born.

Composer Ludwig Göransson was tapped for Best Original Score while Black Panther‘s breakout single and end credits track, Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars”, won a nomination for Best Original Song.

In November, Boseman was named the People’s Choice Awards’ Male Movie Star of 2018 and Black Panther was designated by the National Board of Review as one of its “Top Films” for 2018.

The award recognition comes after the Ryan Coogler-directed Marvel Cinematic Universe entry earned more than $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office, becoming the ninth highest-grossing movie of all time and just the third movie in history to bypass $700 million at the domestic box office — behind only Disney’s own Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936m) and James Cameron’s Avatar ($760m).

Black Panther is now anticipated to represent at the 91st Oscars as Marvel Studios parent company Disney has submitted a hefty for your consideration campaign appealing to Academy voters, submitting Black Panther for consideration in more than a dozen categories, including Best Director, Best Actor for Boseman, and Best Picture.

“I think there are a lot of amazing artists that helped to make that movie, and it would be wonderful if they could be recognized,” Black Panther producer and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige told Vox of its Oscar chances. “Almost everyone involved in that movie, bringing that movie together, is great, and it would be wonderful to see if they’re recognized. We’ll see. This genre, typically not.”

Feige added it would be “wonderful” to see production designer Hannah Beachler and costume designer Ruth Carter recognized, as well as Boseman, Erik ‘Killmonger’ Stevens star Michael B. Jordan, Shuri star Letitia Wright, Nakia star Lupita Nyong’o, and screenwriters Coogler and Joe Robert Cole.

Boseman next returns as T’Challa in Avengers: Endgame, it is currently believed. The film is scheduled to release on April 26, 2019.