‘Black Panther’, ‘Jurassic World’, and Stan Lee Honored by PETA in Oscat Awards

The Academy Awards are just a few weeks away, but Black Panther, Jurassic World, and Stan Lee don’t have to wait quite that long to bring home more honors this awards season. All three are being honored by PETA‘s Oscat Awards.

PETA’s Animals in Film and Television Division announced the winners of the award, which honors movies and stars who promoted “kindness to animals through positive actions, story lines, and the use of computer-generated imagery (CGI) during the previous year.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Panther won The Cat’s Meow award for its use of CGI panthers and rhinos while Winston Duke was awarded their Best Actor Oscat for his role as M’Baku, the vegetarian leader of the Jabari tribe. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom also took home an Oscat, sharing the Best SeaWorld Side-Eye award for its “strong anti-captivity stance” in the film.

And it wasn’t just films and television that the Oscats honored. This year’s In Memoriam award honored the late Stan Lee, thanking the comic book creator “for creating characters who inspired a generation of fans to act with compassion and stand up against justice.”

“PETA’s Oscats show that fur and leather are dead, SeaWorld is considered the pits, vegan eating is exploding, and CGI is the future of film,” PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange said in a statement. “PETA is thrilled to recognize the people and projects behind Hollywood’s most significant animal rights advances of the year.”

Recipients of the awards receive a framed certificate and for Black Panther, it’s another award to add to the rapidly-filling trophy case. At Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, Ludwig Göransson’s soundtrack to the hit Marvel Studios film won the Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media. The film also took home Best Special Visual Effects today at the BAFTAs while Black Panther star Letitia Wright won the Rising Star Award at the same event. The film previously won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards.

And all of those are on top of the seven Academy Awards the film is nominated for: Best Picture, Best Original Music Score, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Mixing, Best Production Design, and Best Sound Editing.

What do you think about Black Panther, Jurassic World and Stan Lee being honored with Oscats? Let us know your thoughts about this and all of the film’s awards success in the comments below.