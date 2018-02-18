‘Black Panther’: Andy Serkis Reveals What is On Klaue’s Mixtape

Black Panther is simply crushing it. Not only is the film breaking box office records in its opening weekend, but the soundtrack to the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has proven wildly successful as well, debuting at the top of Billboard charts.

And it’s not just Kendrick Lamar’s unique soundtrack making the world of Black Panther a little more musical. Andy Serkis has some specific thoughts about music related to the movie as well.

Warning: Spoilers for Black Panther below!

In Black Panther, Serkis plays villainous arms dealer Ulysses Klaue and early in the movie meets up with Martin Freeman’s Everett K. Ross at a club in Busan, South Korea with the intention of selling a chunk of Vibranium that had previously been part of a misidentified African artifact. When Klaue approaches, Ross makes an off-hand comment that Klaue and his guards look like a band about to drop a mixtape, two which Klaue eagerly announces that he can give Ross a Soundcloud link to his actual mixtape.

The gag is just one of numerous funny moments in Black Panther and while it doesn’t have any particular significance, the idea of Klaue with a mixtape has many fans wondering what exactly is on it. Fortunately for everyone, Serkis has some ideas. Serkis and Freeman spoke with GamesRadar about Black Panther recently and revealed what Klaue likely has on his mix tape.

“Everything from Mozart to jazz, actually.” Serkis said. “And Pink Floyd.”

Freeman also had some thoughts, particularly when it came to honoring Klaue’s South African heritage and how it might influence the villain’s musical choices.

“A little bit of Boer folk music,” Freeman suggested.

It sounds like a very eclectic mixtape, but it also sounds oddly fitting for the arms dealer. After all, Klaue’s job puts him into contact with some particularly dangerous characters as we saw in Avengers: Age of Ultron when Ultron cut off Klaue’s arm. Some nice Mozart might be how Klaue relaxes after a long day of dealing weapons to some of the worst people on the planet. Sadly, we’ll never get to see that epic mixtape’s playlist become MCU canon. Ross didn’t take Klaue up on the offer of the link and Klaue met his end not too long after as part of Killmonger’s (Michael B. Jordan) plans.

