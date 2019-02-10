‘Black Panther’ Star Letitia Wright Wins BAFTA Rising Star Award

She was one of the breakout stars of the Oscar-nominated Black Panther and now actor Letitia Wright has a rather large award under her belt. Earlier today, Wright won the Rising Star Award at this year’s BAFTA Awards for her role as Wakandan princess Shuri in the Ryan Coogler-directed film.

Wright beat out nominees from the likes of Jessie Buckley (Beast) and Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry To Bother You) for one of the first major awards for her budding film career. The actor previously earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for an appearance in the Black Mirror episode “Black Museum.”

To date, Wright has appeared in both Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War. With a super quick cameo in the initial teaser trailer for the next Avengers film, it’s presumed Wright will reprise the role once again in Avengers: Endgame.

Last year, Wright sat down with Comicbook.com and talked about whether or not her character would eventually assume the Black Panther mantle to fill in a void left by her brother. According to the actor, she’s pretty content on playing with technology for now.

“If that’s meant to happen then why not?” Wright revealed. “But my thing is: where we meet her now in the Marvel Universe, she’s young, she’s preparing, she’s just into technology, she’s creating, she’s just really fun and really focused on that. So, if that’s meant to happen, then cool, but at the moments, hey, man, Chadwick [Boseman] is killing as Black Panther! I’m happy to help out with the gadgets for now. If that’s meant to be, it’ll be, but he’s amazing as Black Panther.”

First appearing in Reginald Hudlin and John Romita Jr.’s Black Panther run that started in 2005, Shuri took over the mantle after T’Challa fell into a coma. Though it lasted for just a few short issues, it has been a major part of the character’s comic mythos.

Do you think Shuri will ever take over the Black Panther in the MCU? Would you like to see a spin-off Shuri flick? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Black Panther is now streaming on Netflix. Other upcoming Marvel movies set for release this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.