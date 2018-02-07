‘Black Panther’ Star Letitia Wright Felt Her Chemistry With Chadwick Boseman Was “Ordained”

When a film assembles a massive cast, each individual performer can give it their all, yet that doesn’t ensure the actors perform well off of one another. In the case of Letitia Wright and Chadwick Boseman playing siblings in Black Panther, however, Wright felt like their chemistry was so powerful that it was “ordained” by a higher power.

“It was easy, and I’ll tell you why. I feel like it was ordained,” Wright told Variety of working alongside Boseman. “I really, really feel like this is just a God thing. Even before I met him, I knew that he was going to play my brother. I just knew that we would connect because of the type of actor he is as well. He’s a person of the spirit, a like soul. Very grounded, down-to-earth, humble. I knew that when I met him, I wasn’t going to try and impress him, to force a friendship. I was just going to vibe and see if we connect on a soul level, and we did. And even in our first scene together, it was kind of like we’ve always been brother and sister.”

In the film, Wright plays Shuri, the young sister of Boseman’s T’Challa. Of the film’s many strengths, critics point towards the actress as one of its biggest accomplishments, with Shuri stealing virtually every scene. Wright’s own upbringing is one of the sources she cites for portraying the dynamic so effectively.

“Plus, I can relate to playing the sister. I have little brothers and sisters and they annoy me a lot, but I love them so much because they’re so smart and witty,” Wright pointed out. “But when they come knocking on [the door of] my room, I’m like, ‘Guys, please leave me alone.’ Then, three seconds later, I’m like, ‘Hey, guys. Let’s hang out.’ So that’s what you see on-screen with T’Challa and Shuri. It’s something that everybody who has a brother or a sister in the world can pretty much connect with.”

Shuri is such a strong character in the film that many critics have already begun to theorize if the character will get her own standalone film.

“I hope, whenever the time is right, if it’s meant to happen, I would happily do it,” Wright shared with ComicBook.com. “But you can’t have a Shuri movie without T’Challa and you can’t have a Shuri movie without Ramonda and Nakia and the rest of the Dora Milaje and Okoye. So, I guess, the question is: when can we have Black Panther 2?”

Black Panther lands in theaters on February 16.

