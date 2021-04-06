Black Panther: Lupita Nyong'o Talks About How She's Still Struggling to Come to Terms With Chadwick Boseman's Death

✖

As with most of those involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, both in front of and behind cameras, Lupita Nyong'o is still having a tough time coming to terms with Chadwick Boseman's passing. The Black Panther star recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres show and while there, she revealed it's hard for her to "come to terms" with her co-star's death.

"It's still so hard for me to come to terms with his passing," Nyong'o told DeGeneres. "His leadership... He led the movie with such compassion and just presence. When Chadwick came on set, he was present and he brought his entire being to that movie. And he was just so humble as well. That leadership will be missed."

Nyong'o, of course, plays Nakia, a Wakandan with romantic ties with King T'Challa. According to the actor, she feels Black Panther 2 does the right job of honoring Boseman's legacy.

"I do know for certain he would want us to do this," Nyong'o said, "and I feel what [director] Ryan Coogler has planned very much honors him and his legacy. So I feel good about going back."

Marvel Studios previously committed to not recasting the role.

"Black Panther 2, opening July 8, 2022, is being written & directed by Ryan Coogler. Honoring Chadwick Boseman's legacy & portrayal of T’Challa, @MarvelStudios will not recast the character but will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film," Disney wrote on Twitter. You can view the post below:

Black Panther 2, opening July 8, 2022, is being written & directed by Ryan Coogler. Honoring Chadwick Boseman’s legacy & portrayal of T’Challa, @MarvelStudios will not recast the character, but will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film. — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

"No. There's only one Chadwick, and he's not with us," Marvel exec Victoria Alonso shared of Marvel's future Black Panther plans. "Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really."

Black Panther 2 has yet to set a release date.