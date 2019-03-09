‘Black Panther’s Lupita Nyong’o Cheers From Wakanda For ‘Captain Marvel’

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is hitting the big screen this weekend, and she’s getting plenty of love from Black Panther‘s Lupita Nyong’o.

Nyong’o took to social media to share a photo from the Captain Marvel premier, where Larson was signing a young fan’s book who was sporting a full Captain Marvel costume on the red carpet. Nyong’o didn’t have a chance to congratulate Larson in person, but she sent her support from Wakanda.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nyong’o wrote, “Cheers from Wakanda across the Marvel Universe to @brielarson for #CaptainMarvel this weekend!” You can check out the photos in the post below.

Cheers from Wakanda across the Marvel Universe to @brielarson for #CaptainMarvel this weekend! pic.twitter.com/FHPwNDnvYX — Lupita Nyong’o (@Lupita_Nyongo) March 8, 2019

Nyong’o played the role of Nakia in the immensely successful Black Panther, a film that went on to gross $700 million domestically and over $1.3 billion worldwide. Nakia and Captain Marvel haven’t had the chance to meet just yet, but perhaps after the remaining heroes repair the universe in Avengers: Endgame they’ll have the chance to.

Nyong’o wasn’t the only Black Panther star to send love to Larson, as Chadwick Boseman also surprised her at the big premiere.

As for Captain Marvel, the film is off to a strong start. Captain Marvel is eyeing around $30 million in China alone and is estimated to bring in from $120 million to $160 million over its opening weekend. Where it will end up is unknown, but it’s certainly off to a strong start.

The film has seen its fair share of pushback from those unhappy with Larson’s call to diversify the media and critics covering films, though despite the review bombing word of mouth for the film is quite positive, and the current critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes sits at 81% with 281 reviews counted. As for User Reviews, the website recently purged around 54,000 of them that were seen to be simply done for the sake of bringing down the score, though compared to the reactions online, it seems there are still plenty of reviews to still purge, as it currently has an Audience Score of 36%.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!