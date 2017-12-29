Marvel’s Black Panther Selected as Most Anticipated Comic Book Character In Standalone Movie

Marvel’s Black Panther has beat out the competition to be crowned the “Most Anticipated Comic Book Character in a Standalone Movie” in a year-end Fandango poll.

Here’s the complete Top 5 ranking for the most anticipated solo character film category:

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther (Black Panther) Jason Momoa as Aquaman (Aquaman) Tom Hardy as Venom (Venom) Sophie Turner as Jean Grey/Phoenix (Dark Phoenix) Evangeline Lilly as The Wasp (Ant-Man and the Wasp)

It’s not surprising that Black Panther claimed the crown on this one; after all, the character had a big debut in Captain America: Civil War, and the marketing for his solo film has been a hit with fans and casual moviegoers alike. Meanwhile, Tom Hardy and Evangeline Lily haven’t even been seen in their respective costumes yet, while Jason Momoa and Sophie Turner haven’t had any footage from their upcoming films (Aquaman, and Dark Phoenix) released yet. Black Panther is the only one who’s had something to show.

Of course, Marvel’s Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War were the top 2 Most Anticipated movies of 2018 in the same polling, Black Panther winning the solo character category isn’t just coincidental: Marvel Studios has simply done a great job get fans hyped for what’s next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.