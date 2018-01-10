New ‘Black Panther’ Featurette Released

Marvel Studios has released a new Black Panther featurette.

In the video, the director and stars discuss Wakanda and T’Challa’s responsibilities.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s certainly been a lot of excitement about the opportunity to do a standalone Black Panther based upon the way the character was set up in Civil War,” says star Chadwick Boseman. “In Civil War, he’s lost his father. Coming into this movie you’re seeing him dealing with the responsibility of becoming the new king.”

“Wakanda is the most technologically advanced country on the planet,” says Danai Gurira.

“A big function of how Wakanda works is staying out of the spotlight, staying in the shadows.” says director Ryan Coogler.

“The amount of responsibility that he has as a superhero and as a king, to me that’s one of the most fun things,” says Boseman.

Black Panther is outpacing any other Marvel Studios film in advance ticket sales.

Director Ryan Coogler previously explained how T’Challa has changed between Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther.

“In this film, it’s the same guy, but you’re seeing all of the layers pulled back,” Coogler said. “The film’s from his perspective and he’s surrounded by people who he loves and cares for. It’s just a much more personal perspective on him. You see him go through the journey of taking on the greatest responsibility that a person can have, the responsibility of leading a country. You see him go through the full weight of that in the film.”

Black Panther currently has a ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating of 4.17 out of 5, making it the second most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com Users. Let us know how excited you are for Black Panther by giving the movie your own ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating below.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16th.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.