New ‘Black Panther’ Photos Released

The road to Marvel’s Black Panther movie begins here with two new photos released by Marvel Studios.

The photos, released via Empire, show the Black Panther, played by Chadwick Boseman, in full costume and in his Wakandan royal attire. The photo where he’s out of costume shows him facing off with the villain Erik Killmonger, played by Michael B. Jordan.

The photo reveal follows last week’s reveal of Empire’s Black Panther cover.

The rivalry between T’Challa and Killmonger was also teased in the Black Panther TV spot released on Christmas Day. Black Panther executive producer Nate Moore has previously discussed Killmonger’s motivations and methods.

“I think Killmonger has his own opinion on how Wakanda has been run and should run,” Moore said, “and what I think Michael brings to the table is sort of a charming antagonist, who doesn’t agree with how T’Challa is running things, frankly. I think that puts T’Challa in a difficult situation. Killmonger is a voice of a different side of Wakanda.”

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16, 2018.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.