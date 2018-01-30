Stan Lee Appears at ‘Black Panther’ World Premiere

Black Panther just had its world premiere screening, and the while the first reactions are finally being posted online, there were also some exciting highlights from the premiere worth noting. As you can see below, one of those moments involved Marvel creator Stan Lee embracing Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman!

Chadwick Boseman and Stan Lee arrive for the World Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther,” presented by Lexus, at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on January 29th.

Lee and Jack Kirby are credited with their progressive views of the comic book medium when they first created Black Panther in 1966. As one of the only leading black superheroes of that era, Black Panther was a milestone in his own right; and unlike so many other early superheroes of color, he was much more than a thin stereotype – despite what his name and costume initially suggested. Many of the first reactions to the Black Panther movie state that the character’s richness and grace have translated very well to the screen.

It’s interesting to see Marvel Studios courting Lee at its latest premiere; many fans were curious how the studios would handle that particular invitation, since Lee was recently accused of sexual misconduct by several women working as stay-in nurses at his California home. However, there is a traditional Stan Lee cameo in Black Panther, so his presence would be felt at the premiere, either way.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.