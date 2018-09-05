‘Black Panther’ Is Now Streaming on Netflix

It’s time for Marvel fans in North America to rejoice, as one of the studio’s biggest blockbusters has finally arrived on Netflix. As of today, Sept. 4, Black Panther is now available for streaming.

Half-blockbuster phenomenon, half-cultural movement, Black Panther took the world by storm when it was released in February of this year. With Chadwick Boseman returning to play the titular hero, and Creed director Ryan Coogler taking charge of the project, Black Panther was quickly beloved by audiences and critics around the globe. In addition to its 97 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, Black Panther was a force to be reckoned with at the box office.

The film made just over $202 million in its opening weekend, making it the second largest opening for the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the time, just behind only Marvel’s The Avengers. A few months later, Avengers: Infinity War topped them both with a $258 million debut.

Just 26 days after hitting theaters, Black Panther became the 33rd movie in history to cross the $1 billion mark at the box office. (Since its release, Avengers: Infinity War, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Incredibles 2 have all joined the exclusive club). When Black Panther‘s theatrical run finally came to a close, it earned a grand total of $1.347 billion around the globe, placing it ninth on the all-time list.

Black Panther will be one of the final movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to arrive on Netflix, as the deal between Disney and the streaming giant is coming to a close. Ant-Man and the Wasp, which hit theaters in July, will be the last Marvel Studios film on Netflix. In 2019, Disney plans on launching its own exclusive streaming service. It’s unclear whether or not all of the MCU movies will be made available on the new service.

