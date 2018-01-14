‘Black Panther’: King Of The Avengers TV Spot Reveals New Footage

We’re just a few short weeks away from the debut of Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther and marketing for the movie is in full swing. Thanks to the massive marketing push, we have a fresh look at some new, never-before-seen footage.

In the new footage — which can be seen in it’s entirety above — we see a bigger spotlight on the supporting characters we’ll see in Black Panther rather than on King T’Challa himself.

To kick thing’s off, we hear and see Forest Whitaker‘s Zuri presumably speaking to the crowd at Wakanda’s Warrior Falls.

“I give to you, the Black Panther,” Zuri exclaims.

Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) is seen driving a car as a part of the set piece based in Korea while T’Challa’s sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) shows the King some new suits she’s been working on.

“I have some new tech to show you,” Shuri tells her brother. “It is lighter, it absorbs energy, and it’s got some swag.”

The television spot begins to wrap up while the narrator reminds the viewers that “The Avengers have a new king.

In addition to a few quick shots of the car chase we’ve seen before, the only other newer bit is T’Challa is one of his spacecrafts telling somebody that “This never gets old.”

