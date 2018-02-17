Man in Black Panther Costume Proposes to His Girlfriend at ‘Black Panther’ Screening

Love was in the air at a Black Panther screening at the Alamo Drafthouse theater in Brooklyn.

Fans in the audience at the 10:15 showing of Black Panther were treated to an unexpected romantic gesture. A man dressed in a Black Panther costume came into the theater before the movie started. He found his girlfriend and proposed to her.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The proposal was accepted. Other moviegoers who witnessed the surprising event caught the moments after on social media.

So this couple just got engaged in my #BlackPanther viewing! We still had to get our popped corn in order tho… 😬 pic.twitter.com/79coV63xpi — PRE-KARDASHIAN KANYE (@CushKobain) February 16, 2018

The Alamo Drafthouse Twitter account took the opportunity to challenge others, retweeting another audience members tweet about the moment and adding the message, “Step up your game, gentlemen.”

Twitter users also noted that the man in the Black Panther costume didn’t even have a ticket for that showing. He just knew his girlfriend and her friend would be there.

Black Panther is currently on track for a massive opening weekend. The film earned $25 million in Thursday screenings along. Its Friday total is expected to top $72 million. The film is expected to earn $175 million over its first three days, and $200 million through the four day holiday weekend.

Internationally, Black Panther has already earned $47 million after three days in 40 international markets. The film is on track for a $120 million international opening weekend gross.

Black Panther currently has an 85.43 ComicBook.com Composite Score, which is the sixth-highest ComicBook.com Composite Score for a comic book movie. Black Panther also has a 4.41 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating, making it the second highest rated comic book movie ever among ComicBook.com Users.

Lets us know what you thought of Black Panther by giving the movie your owner personal ComicBook.com User Rating below.

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.