‘Black Panther’ Ranked As Best Movie Of All Time By Rotten Tomatoes

Black Panther has already achieved several impressive feats, but there’s no way many expected it to become the #1 movie of all time.

That is the case though according to Rotten Tomatoes, at least at the moment. Black Panther currently holds the #1 spot on the top 100 movies of all time list, but it also holds the #1 spot in the top 100 action & adventure movies list.

If you look at either of these lists, you might notice that while Black Panther holds a lofty 97% rating, others below it hold higher ratings, with some even holding scores of 100%. Still, Black Panther comes out on top, and that is thanks to how Rotten Tomatoes defines their Adjusted Score. The Adjusted Score uses a specific formula that weighs in things like how many reviews a movie has. That formula is the reason why Black Panther, which has a 97% and 306 reviews comes out on top of something like Inside out, which has a higher 98% and 331 reviews.

Black Panther sits ahead of films like The Wizard of Oz, Get Out, Moonlight, and The Godfather on the all-time list, while it beats out films like Mad Max: Fury Road, Dunkirk, and Logan in the action and adventure category.

Black Panther has been a critical and commercial success, with the film currently holding a stellar 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 77% audience score. The evidence is also in the box office, as over 4 days the film has already brought in around $242 million domestically. Internationally it has managed to pull in around $169 million, leading to a worldwide box office haul of $412 million.

If you've already seen it, you can check out our Recap to the Rescue, which will give you the rundown on everything you might have missed!



Black Panther is in theaters now. Next up for Marvel is Avengers: Infinity War, which lands in theaters on May 4. After that its time for Ant-Man and The Wasp, which lands in theaters on July 6.