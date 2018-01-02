‘Black Panther’ Run Time Possibly Revealed

Black Panther’s runtime has been revealed, and it should provide plenty of time for the King of Wakanda to shine.

The runtime showed up on Event Cinemas’ website, which clocks in the Ryan Coogler directed film at 135 minutes. That brings the movie to 2 hours and 15 minutes, which is under the 2 hours and 28 minutes runtime of Captain America: Civil War. That should be plenty of time to tell a compelling story, and is a bit ahead of Justice League’s streamlined 2-hour runtime.

Fans can expect plenty of action and snazzy effects, but one thing they won’t be getting during those 2 hours and 25 minutes is old hat storytelling elements. That includes the typical “female characters can’t get along” trope, something Lupita Nyong’o is ecstatic about.

“Ryan made a point of avoiding the expected female-rival narrative.” Nyong’o told Teen Vogue. “In this genre, where spandex is involved, oftentimes the women are pitted against each other. In our story, there are so many different women holding their own space. Women may be in competition with each other, sure, but that doesn’t necessarily mean there’s an absence of love or respect.”

That extends to Letitia Wright’s character of Shuri as well, and her relationship with her brother T’Challa will be thoroughly explored in the film

“Shuri is the sister to the Black Panther and the leader of technological pursuits, and Nakia is someone who has a complicated history with the Black Panther and is a warrior in her own right.” Nyong’o said. “You see them work together, and you see a dynamic that is really encouraging. Making this film awakened me. I walked away from this experience feeling extremely supported, and I felt challenged.”

Black Panther roars into theaters on February 16, 2018, followed by Marvel's epic Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018. Marvel will follow that up with Ant-Man and the Wasp, which lands in theaters on July 6, 2018.

