‘Black Panther’ Runtime Confirmed

Marvel fans now know exactly how long their upcoming trip to Wakanda will last.

The British Board of Film Classification confirmed the runtime of Black Panther. The film comes in at over two hours long, with a runtime of 134 minutes.

We now know the quantity of Black Panther that fans will be getting. Fans will soon also get a sense of the quality of Black Panther. The film’s Rotten Tomatoes score will be released on Tuesday morning.

There has been some controversy surrounding the Black Panther’s Rotten Tomatoes score. Certain groups planned to organize to tank the film’s audience score. Director Ryan Coogler just hopes he made a film that almost anyone can enjoy.

“For me, I’m looking forward to everybody seeing the film,” Coogler said. “I’m really looking forward to sharing the film with audiences regardless of what their political views are…that’s kind of where I [stand on that].

“It can be an oversimplification of what critics are saying about a movie,” Coogler said of the Rotten Tomatoes score. “It’s quicker to look at the consensus than it is to read the articles. But I’m a person who definitely respects film criticism and draws on it in the filmmaking process.”

Ahead of reviews, Black Panther is tracking towards a big opening weekend. The film could earn upwards of $150 million over the President’s Day Weekend. The film is currently expected to have a domestic box office run of $400 million.

Black Panther will then return in May in Avengers: Infinity War.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16th.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.