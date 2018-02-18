Travis Scott Rented Out Two Movie Theaters For Kids To Watch ‘Black Panther’

Hit rapper Travis Scott rented two theaters for kids to see Marvel Studios‘ Black Panther on its opening weekend.

“I loved Black Panther so much rented two movie [theaters] for the kids to watch,” read Scott’s Instagram post. Scott included the hashtags “#godsplan” and “#bigshots.”

The screenings were held at the AMC Fountains 18 theater in Stafford, Texas, Saturday afternoon.

Scott is included on Black Panther: The Album, featuring on Kendrick Lamar’s “Big Shot.”

Cardo, who produced Scott’s “Goosebumps” single (featuring Lamar), produced the track that he calls a “banger.”

“It’s hard to describe. It’s one of those records that as soon as you hear it in the club you’re like, ‘Oh sh—t. This is going up,’” Cardo said of the track.

“It got that bounce to it. Of course [Kendrick Lamar] and Travis coming in and doing what they have to do. It’s for the clubs. It’s for you to have a good time. It’s for you to bounce around. It’s fire.”

The album, curated by multiple Grammy Award-winner Lamar and produced by Top Dawg Entertainment’s Anthony Tiffith, debuted as the #1 album on iTunes.

The album features work from SZA, 2 Chainz, Vince Staples, Jay Rock, and Future, as well as hit singles “All the Stars” and The Weeknd’s “Pray for Me,” both included in the Marvel Studios film.

Lamar worked with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler to craft music for and inspired by the film, which is now projected for a massive $210 million opening weekend.

Rapper and actor T.I., part of the Marvel family for his work on the Ant-Man franchise, teamed up with Walmart for a free Black Panther screening hosted in Atlanta.

Wimbledon winner Serena Williams and Top Dawg Entertainment also helped young fans and their families see Black Panther, partnering with theaters for their own separate screenings. Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer pledged to buy out a Mississippi theater “in an underserved community there to ensure that all our brown children can see themselves as a superhero.”

Black Panther is now playing.