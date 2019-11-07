Black Panther’s Daniel Kaluuya Absolutely Wants to Return for the Sequel

Black Panther 2 is officially on the board for Marvel Studios. Fans are hoping that the company gets the whole band back together for the sequel, and one of the stars is absolutely down for another trip to Wakanda. Daniel Kaluuya, who played W’Kabi, told the ReelBlend podcast about his excitement over the sequel and returning for another round. The star said when asked about his status for the sequel, “I don’t know yet. I hope so, too! No pressure, story is key. Whatever the story needs, the story needs.” In those comments, he alludes to the fact that Ryan Coogler recently began crafting the story for Black Panther 2. It has been stressed time and again that approaching this story for the right reasons is paramount for everyone involved.

Fans are expecting tons of returning faces. Kevin Feige talked to BET about the prospect of another popular character coming back into the fold for Black Panther 2. People all over want to know if we can expect Michael B. Jordan to be back as Killmonger again in the sequel. The Marvel Studio head wasn’t going to be giving up the game this early in production.

“The honest answer to that is that is pure rumor and speculation, because Mr. Coogler is just only in recent weeks sitting down at his keyboard and beginning to outline the movie,” Feige began. “It’s early, so nothing is set yet in any way that far, because Mr. Coogler is sitting down and will share it with [producer] Nate Moore and myself in coming weeks.”

For Coogler, taking that time to make sure he gets Black Panther 2 just right has been paramount. The director himself explained his approach when his return to write and direct the movie was announced. He spoke with IndieWire about the type of pressure associated with following up a critical and commercial blockbuster. Coogler also discussed living up to those lofty expectations.

“I think the pressure is kind of always going to be there,” Coogler explained. “I’ve had a chance to make three feature films, each one of them had its own very specific type of pressure. In the process of it, it feels insurmountable each time.”

“When it comes to making a sequel, I’ve never done it before, a sequel to something that I’ve directed myself,” he continued. “So I think there’s gonna be a lot of pressure there, but what we’re going to try to do is just focus on the work, like we always do. Really try to go step by step and try to quiet everything else around us, really focus on trying to make something that has some type of meaning.”