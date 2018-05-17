Marvel Studios Is Open To Introducing New Black Panthers In Sequels

When it comes to being a superhero, you better not put too much stock in your alias. Over the years, some of pop culture’s biggest superheroes have passed on their titles to newcomers, and the Marvel Universe has passed its own batons with ease. So, fans of the MCU should expect that torch passing to go down, and Black Panther could do its own pass soon enough.

Recently, Nate Moore sat down with Screen Rant for a short interview where he talked Black Panther in honor of its home release. It was there the producer opened up about the chances of whether a Black Panther aside from T’Challa could debut in an upcoming sequel, and Moore says it isn’t something Marvel Studios will rule out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“One thing I like to tell Ryan is, the Black Panther is a mantle as much as it is a person, so we’re not restricted by anything, because the truth is, there’s a lot of different ways to go back to Wakanda and have a good time and continue to explore the themes that made the first film so resonant,” the producer said.

Obviously, Chadwick Boseman still has the role to himself, but there is no mandate saying he has to be the only Black Panther in the MCU. This caveat gives peace of mind to fans of Boseman, and it opens doors to future possibilities in the MCU. After all, there are plenty of fans begging for Shuri to inherit the powers of the Black Panther, and she isn’t the only one being eyed.

Right now, Shuri holds the top spot for fans wanting another Black Panther. Not only does she has a birth right to the heart-shaped herb, but the comics set a precedent for her becoming the Wakandan superhero on more than one occasion. Other favorites for the title are Nakia and M’Baku as the breakout characters proved their leadership skills in Black Panther’s groundbreaking solo venture. So, even if it takes a few films, Marvel Studios has plenty of options down the line for its latest hero once Boseman gets a few more solo gigs under his utility belt.

Would you like to see a new Black Panther step into the light in a future sequel? Or does Boseman need more time to craft his own take on the hero? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universemovies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.