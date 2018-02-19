Marvel Fan Imagines Spider-Man Geeking Out with ‘Black Panther’s Shuri

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are updating everything in their files after the game-changer that is Black Panther: re-ranking their list of favorite MCU movies and characters; their theories on how the solo film will affect events of the larger MCU; and of course, updating their wish lists for big Marvel crossover moments. As you can see below, one fan is quite certain about a Black Panther character she wants to see more of in the future:

my favorite marvel teens!! i wanna see them team up, peter would totally geek out over wakandan tech 😂 #BlackPanther #Shuri #Spiderman #Fanart pic.twitter.com/A4VVc9nHaO — ☆ Minty ☆ (@tinymintywolf) February 18, 2018

As you can see, the reaction from Marvel fans has been immediate and quite vocal. Fans are loving Letitia Wright’s Shuri in Black Panther, and the thought of her and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man having a teenage geek-out over tech is probably one of the best ideas to come out of the entire Phase Three of the MCU.

Since Spider-Man: Homecoming revealed that Peter Parker has… diverse taste in women, there could definitely be more than Vibranium sparks that fly, if Shuri and Peter bond over their shared intellect, ingenuity, and superhero gadgetry. If Shuri follows her own Marvel Comics arc, then Peter could find himself romancing the next queen of Wakanda and the new Black Panther! Move over “Michelle” (Zendaya)!

We had the chance to speak to Wright at the junket for Black Panther, and asked the young actress about how she would feel becoing the MCU’s new Black Panther. In her own words:

“I hope, whenever the time is right, if it’s meant to happen, I would happily do it. But you can’t have a Shuri movie without T’Challa and you can’t have a Shuri movie without Ramonda and Nakia and the rest of the Dora Milaje and Okoye. So, I guess, the question is: when can we have Black Panther 2?”

Answer, Letitia? Hopefully sooner before later.

