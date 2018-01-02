‘Black Panther’ Sneak Peak, Kendrick Lamar Set For National Championship Halftime Show

Marvel fans have another huge reason to turn into next week’s College Football Playoff National Championship if they’re looking to see some more Black Panther action.

ESPN previously announced Kendrick Lamar would be performing during the halftime show, and a new promo aired during the Rose Bowl matchup between Georgia and Oklahoma revealed that they’d also debut a sneak peak of the new Marvel Studios film during the event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given that the two were both mentioned as being part of the National Championship halftime show, we can’t help but wonder if they’re closely related or even a part of the same presentation.

Lamar previously teased involvement with the Black Panther soundtrack, which has yet to be revealed. The music video for the song “LOVE.” featured a quick tease of the film’s soundtrack. A clapboard appears on the screen briefly, reading “B. Panther Soundtrack Coming Soon.”

The song “DNA.” was also featured in one of the movie’s trailers, and director Ryan Coogler praised the MC for his lyrics during an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“The lyrics are amazing — a lot of Kendrick’s are,” Coogler said. “It’s actually oddly literal for our trailer’s purposes — and I think a lot of the cultural things we’re dealing with in Wakanda are in the zeitgeist in the African American community.”

Lamar is riding a wave of success that began when his latest album DAMN. released. It has since been certified double Platinum status from the RIAA, and was recently nominated for Album of the Year and Best Rap Album, among others, at the 2018 Grammy Awards. He will be the first ever halftime performer at the College Football Playoff National Championship.

This is all in conjunction with the promo machine beginning to rev up for Black Panther, which was recently voted the second Most Anticipated Film of 2018 in a user poll conducted by Fandango.

The Marvel Studios film is also estimated to have a bigger opening weekend than last month’s Justice League, released by rival DC Films.

The National Championship will air on ESPN on Monday, January 8, beginning at 8pm ET.

Black Panther premieres in theaters February 16.