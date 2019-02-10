‘Black Panther’ Wins Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

The Black Panther soundtrack has won a Grammy Award.

Ludwig Göransson soundtrack to the Marvel Studios hit film won the Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media. The award is granted to the best original score created specifically for or as a companion to a motion picture, television show or series, video game, or other visual media.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It means a lot,” said after finding out about his win. “I’ve been working with Donald Glover for 10 years. I’ve worked with Ryan Coogler for 10 years. And now I’m here, we’re celebrating both of these artists, I’m incredibly honored.”

Black Panther beat out fellow nominees Blade Runner 2049 (Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer), Coco (Michael Giacchino), The Shape of Water (Alexandre Desplat), and Star Wars: The Last Jedi (John Williams).

Black Panther is nominated for several more categories at tonight’s Grammy Awards ceremony, though this was the only nomination for Göransson. The other nominations go to Black Panther: The Album, the hip-hop side of the soundtrack curated by Kendrick Lamar. The album is nominated for Album of the Year. The song “All the Stars” is nominated for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Rap/Sung Performance, and Best Song Written for Visual Media. The song “King’s Dead” is nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

This is just the tip of the iceberg for Black Panther‘s award season. The film also today won the Best Special Visual Effects award at the BAFTAs. Star Letitia Wright won the Rising Star Award at the same event.

Black Panther also won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Black Panther is nominated for seven Academy Awards. The categories are Best Picture, Best Original Music Score, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Mixing, Best Production Design, and Best Sound Editing.

Do you think Black Panther deserved to win this Grammy Award? Do you think it will win more? Do you think Black Panther has a shot at winning Best Picture at the Academy Awards? Let us know what you think about it in the comments!

Black Panther, and film’s score, and Black Panther: The Album are all now available on home media.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th; Avengers: Endgame on April 26th; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.