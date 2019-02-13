‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman to Star in New Spike Lee Film

Spike Lee is riding high with the success of BlacKkKlansman, which is currently nominated for six Oscars, including a first ever directing nod for Lee. Another person having a great year is Chadwick Boseman, star of Black Panther, which is nominated for seven Oscars. Now it appears the two will be teaming up!

According to a tweet from Exhibitor Relations Co., “the box-office authority since 1974,” Boseman has signed on for Da 5 Bloods.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spike Lee’s next flick is a Netflix joint, focusing on Vietnam vets, titled DA 5 BLOODS. Pic stars Chadwick Boseman, Delroy Lindo, Jean Reno. — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) February 13, 2019

“Spike Lee’s next flick is a Netflix joint, focusing on Vietnam vets, titled DA 5 BLOODS. Pic stars Chadwick Boseman, Delroy Lindo, Jean Reno,” they wrote.

According to That Hashtag Show, Lee co-wrote the film with Kevin Willmott, who also has a writing credit on BlacKkKlansman. The movie is also in talks to feature Samuel L. Jackson (Captain Marvel, Shaft) and Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Jungle Book), but they have yet to officially confirm their involvement.

The film is being produced by John Kilik (Free State of Jones, The Hunger Games) and is expected to begin filming in East Asia sometime this spring.

According to Variety, the movie follows “Vietnam veterans who return to the jungle to find their lost innocence.” This will also be Lee’s first directing role with Netflix, but he does currently executive produce She’s Gotta Have It, which is a series based on Lee’s 1986 film.

With the Academy Awards approaching, BlacKkKlansman and Black Panther have a lot of awards on the line. The former is nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Best Editing. Black Panther is nominated for Best Picture, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Sound Editing.

Lee has a couple other projects in development, including Fredrick Douglass Now and an untitled Mary Barry biopic, which is set to star Eddie Murphy.

Boseman is expected to reprise his role of King T’Challa/Black Panther in the inevitable Black Panther 2, and is also listed on the IMDB cast list for Avengers: Endgame. While T’Challa was among those dusted in The Decimation in Avengers: Infinity War, many suspect those who died will make their triumphant return before the new film is done. The actor can also be seen in 17 Bridges this year, which is a new crime drama/thriller that also stars Taylor Kitsch, Sienna Miller, and J.K. Simmons.

Are you excited Da 5 Bloods? Tell us in the comments!

The 91st Academy Awards air on February 24th at 8pm EST.