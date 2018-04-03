Tracy Morgan Hilariously Accuses ‘Black Panther’ Of Stealing His Black Bobcat Idea

The number of remakes, reboots, and comic book adaptations regularly landing in theaters has many people saying that Hollywood has run out of ideas, with some creators even claiming film producers have stolen their ideas. Actor Tracy Morgan is the latest to accuse a major studio of theft, jokingly revealing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that Black Panther is stolen from his “Black Bobcat” idea. Check out the reveal in the video above.

“I went to the movies, I went to see Black Panther. It was alright, but they stole that idea from me, ’cause I wrote the movie,” Morgan shared with the host. “They stole that idea from me. I wrote ‘The Black Bobcat,’ man. The Black Bobcat. They stole the idea and I want my money, Black Panther!”

The actor then took out a cardboard cutout that appeared to be of Batman, though it had Morgan’s face and a cat logo attached to the front. Morgan went on to recount the superhero’s abilities.

“He loves to pounce. Drinks a hell of a lot of milk. He can hear really good and he sleeps 20 hours a day,” Morgan recalled. “What else you need to do?”

A majority of King T’Challa’s abilities were rooted in the technological advances of his suit, though a potion he consumed helped elevate his athletic abilities to superhuman levels. Black Bobcat, however, was a much more accurate representation of his namesake.

According to Morgan, one of his hero’s abilities only activated when watching adult films.

“He can hear things on porno that you can’t hear. There’s certain porno noises you can’t hear,” Morgan joked.

Whereas Black Panther took on Killmonger and will next face Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, Black Bobcat sticks to areas where he won’t face life-threatening injuries.

“What you want him to do, fight crime and get hurt? He only fights crime in the suburbs,” Morgan clarified. “He won’t fight in Brooklyn.”

Black Bobcat might not be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the near future, but we won’t be surprised to see the character appear in one of Morgan’s upcoming comedic projects.

Black Panther is in theaters now.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

[H/T YouTube, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon]