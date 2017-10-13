New ‘Black Panther’ Trailer Confirmed

The first Black Panther took movie fans by storm this summer and, ever since it was released, audiences have been begging for more footage from the film.

Well, it looks like everyone’s wishes will be coming true very soon. The BBFC has officially rated a full-length (2:18) trailer for Black Panther, set to release sometime in the next couple of weeks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This should come as no surprise to those who keep up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thor: Ragnarok is the next movie to release before Black Panther, and it was pretty much assumed that a trailer would accompany it.

Ragnarok hits theaters in two weeks in the UK, so it makes sense that the Black Panther trailer would be released in time for that premiere.

Earlier this month, an image on a press site had fans thinking that a new trailer was imminent. It looks like they were right.

Fans attending the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic Con got an early glimpse of some Black Panther footage, as a new trailer and clip were shown on the big screen. It hasn’t been announced whether or not that trailer is the one being released before Ragnarok.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16, 2018.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Thor: Ragnarok on November 2, 2017, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.