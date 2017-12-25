New ‘Black Panther’ TV Spot Released

Marvel Studios has released a new television spot for Black Panther.

The commercial teases the rise of a new king as T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) take the throne left vacant by the death of his father, T’Chaka, in Captain America: Civil War.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look above.

The teaser also focuses on Balck Panther’s rivalry with Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), the villain who teams up with Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis) in the film, as explained by executive producer Nate Moore.

“I think Killmonger has his own opinion on how Wakanda has been run and should run,” Moore said, “and what I think Michael brings to the table is sort of a charming antagonist, who doesn’t agree with how T’Challa is running things, frankly. I think that puts T’Challa in a difficult situation. Killmonger is a voice of a different side of Wakanda.”

Black Panther currently has a ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating of 4.14 out of 5, making it the third most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com Users. Let us know how excited you are for Black Panther by giving the movie your own ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating below.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16, 2018.

Thor: Ragnarok is currently playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.