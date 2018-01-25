‘Black Panther’: Killmonger vs T’Challa TV Spot Released

Less than one month remains before the premiere of Marvel Studios next superhero epic, and fans are starting to get a taste of one of the movie’s great fight scenes.

A new TV spot for Black Panther shows the titular King of Wakanda facing his foe Erik Killmonger, the film’s big bad. Check it out in the video player above.

In the clip, Killmonger’s voice over is heard chiding T’Challa. “Black Panther. Must feel good, sitting here comfortable.”

When the Panther asks what Killmonger wants, he replies “Your secrets, your weapons. I’mma burn it all.”

We get to see some intense action scenes teased in the clip, including an aerial battle involving Black Panther’s plane, the Klaue breakout, Panther going up against some foes on a Wakandan field, and then a faceoff with Killmonger in what appears to be a Vibranium mine.

Based on the footage revealed thus far, the movie appears to be a faithful adaptation of Black Panther’s enemy, whose family was exiled from Wakanda years prior. He speaks with an American accent, unlike many of the other cast members, indicating that he’s returned to his homeland to exact revenge on the Royal Family who cast him out.

Killmonger will be the second comic book character for Michael B. Jordan, who previously starred as Johnny Storm AKA the Human Torch in the failed Fantastic Four reboot.

The actor recently revealed his inspiration behind the character comes from an iconic villain from the Distinguished Competition.

“Honestly, as a fan of comic books and graphic novels, like Heath Ledger’s performance [as Joker in The Dark Knight] as far as in a film is concerned as a villain was my generation’s…. that was the bar,” Jordan said on ESPN’s Sportscenter. “Trying to find that controlled rage. The villains that are the most fun to watch for me are the ones that you can empathize with, you kind of know where they’re coming from, you can see their point of view. I tried to bring that groundedness to Killmonger.”

Fans will get to see Jordan’s approach to the Marvel villain when the highly anticipated Black Panther premieres in theaters on February 16th.