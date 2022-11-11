Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Casts UFC Star Kamaru Usman





Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has cast UFC star Kamaru Usman in the Marvel Studios sequel. MMA Fighting confirmed a report that the champion would play a role in the massive blockbuster. A lot of the plot for Wakanda Forever is still under wraps. Usman has been vocal about loving Black Panther, so this has to be a dream come true for the MMA champion. Marvel Studios is promising some major changes for the sequel. Maybe Tenoch Huerta will mix it up with Usman in Wakanda Forever. Check out this post he put on his Instagram.

Wakanda Forever is all over the place in the news. Winston Duke told Entertainment Weekly that fans might need to let go of their expectations for the Black Panther sequel. This movie will stand on its own feet, even if that hurts.

"It's also important to let go of any expectation that this movie will be Black Panther 1," Duke explained. "This is going to be its own thing. This narrative has evolved, and it's changed, just like all the characters and the circumstances of Wakanda itself. For me in particular, I just had to let go of the expectation of this being anything like the first movie and allow this movie to be its own thing."

Here's how the company describes the upcoming movie: "In Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death."

"As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sweeps into theaters on November 11th.

Are you excited to see to the UFC star in Wakanda Forever? Let us know down in the comments!