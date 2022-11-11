Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Production Designer Shares Tribute To Chadwick Boseman's Impact
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever production designer Hannah Beachler shared how the entire cast dedicated their work to Chadwick Boseman. She talked about the process of mourning and striving to honor the actor's legacy every day on set. Her Twitter thread inspired a lot of fans looking forward to the film after that amazing Comic-Con trailer over the weekend. It's undoubtable that Wakanda Forever has been imbued with the spirit of the man who used to wear that mask. His face adorns a mural in the fictional city, much like it does in places in the real world. There is a weight to the trailer that alludes to the very concrete loss of Boseman, but also looks forward to what the future can hold. Beachler hopes that the fans out there can feel a respite from some of the grief as they head back to Wakanda again after such a tragedy. Check it out for yourself down below.
Marvel teases the events of Wakanda Forever: "In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda."
Grief was actively happening while we made this film. We pushed through and worked hard for Chad. We told stories and laughed at moments we remembered. It was hard. I honored him everyday, I wrote to him all over this movie, throughout the world we built. 1...a thread— The Dowager Chinchilla (@chinchilla1970) July 25, 2022
Did you love the trailer? Let us know down in the comments!
I have nothing to promote except kindness toward our fellow humans. You don't have to love someone to watch over them, protect them. Be good citizens. Be part of a community. It takes a village not just to raise a child but to raise and lift up all of us! ❤️❤️❤️❤️— The Dowager Chinchilla (@chinchilla1970) July 25, 2022
I've cried at this trailer for a couple days now. The rush of everything coming back. It's so emotional. And also know there are people at the other end of this. People who need, and needed time, to grieve. ❤️❤️❤️💯💯💯🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿— The Dowager Chinchilla (@chinchilla1970) July 25, 2022
5 I hope you felt all that we put in to this film, the loss, the LOVE, the determination, the fight to make it through. Every brush stroke, every word, every 2x4, everything was for him, to him with our hearts in our hands and our fist in the sky. Every day.— The Dowager Chinchilla (@chinchilla1970) July 25, 2022
4 Everyone needs to feel what their feeling without limits sometimes. I lost my Father on the last Black Panther and I was not okay for a long time. And Ryan and Chad and the whole cast were there for me everyday. And I honored my Dad in 1, as I honor Chad in 2. ❤️❤️❤️❤️— The Dowager Chinchilla (@chinchilla1970) July 25, 2022
3 But this day, this film...We honor our Black champion our Black Hero, we honor Chadwick. We honor his genius, his kindness, his artistry. Everyday I wrote to him, in my design, in Wakandan. All over so that I would send that pride and love to you, to the audience too.— The Dowager Chinchilla (@chinchilla1970) July 25, 2022
2 There wasn't a day gone by, in nearly 750 days, that he wasn't with us. The cast and the crew needed to hold the moment. We needed to say goodbye and honor him through the work that we do. Panther will go on like many franchises, there will be new crew, new actors— The Dowager Chinchilla (@chinchilla1970) July 25, 2022