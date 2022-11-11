Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Production Designer Shares Tribute To Chadwick Boseman's Impact

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever production designer Hannah Beachler shared how the entire cast dedicated their work to Chadwick Boseman. She talked about the process of mourning and striving to honor the actor's legacy every day on set. Her Twitter thread inspired a lot of fans looking forward to the film after that amazing Comic-Con trailer over the weekend. It's undoubtable that Wakanda Forever has been imbued with the spirit of the man who used to wear that mask. His face adorns a mural in the fictional city, much like it does in places in the real world. There is a weight to the trailer that alludes to the very concrete loss of Boseman, but also looks forward to what the future can hold. Beachler hopes that the fans out there can feel a respite from some of the grief as they head back to Wakanda again after such a tragedy. Check it out for yourself down below.

Marvel teases the events of Wakanda Forever: "In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda."

Grief was actively happening while we made this film. We pushed through and worked hard for Chad. We told stories and laughed at moments we remembered. It was hard. I honored him everyday, I wrote to him all over this movie, throughout the world we built. 1...a thread — The Dowager Chinchilla (@chinchilla1970) July 25, 2022

