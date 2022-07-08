Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Names New Cinematographer Joining Ryan Coogler

✖

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever named its cinematographer and Autumn Durald will get the call. The first entry in the series was stunning and the newcomer will strive to pick up where Rachel Morrison left off. DiscussingFilm reported that Durald would be helping frame the next adventure in the world of Wakanda. Loki fans should be happy as the cinematographer worked on all of the episodes of the Disney+ series. Music fans might know her work from Travis Scott, The Weeknd and SZA’s music videos. Morrison had to turn down the return trip to the Black Panther universe to complete her first movie in the director’s chair, Flint Strong. Wakanda Forever actually began production this week and fans are super hopeful that director Ryan Coogler can recapture the magic in the sequel.

Marvel Studio boss Kevin Feige offered a quick statement on the production as it got underway. The company was having a Black Widow Global Fan Event in L.A. last night and the stars were out in force.

"It’s clearly very emotional without Chad," Feige told the press when asked about Wakanda Forever. "But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud."

Series star Lupita Nyong’o shared her thoughts on returning to the franchise in an interview with Yahoo.

“People will ask me, ‘Are you excited to go back?’ Excitement isn’t the word. I feel like I’m in a very pensive and meditative state when it comes to Black Panther 2. His passing is still extremely raw for me,” Nyong’o explained. “And I can’t even begin to imagine what it will be like to step on set and not have him there... But at the same time we have a leader in Ryan, who feels very much like we do, who feels the loss in a very, very real way as well."

She added, "And his idea, the way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we’ve all experienced as a cast and as a world. So it feels spiritually and emotionally correct to do this. And hopefully, what I do look forward to, is getting back together and honoring what he started with us and holding his light through it. Because he left us a lot of light that we’re still going to be bathing in. I know that for sure.”

