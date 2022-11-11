Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Michaela Coel Reveals Why Her Midnight Angel Hero Is Important

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally hitting theatres next month, and it will feature some returning favorites from the first film as well as some exciting newcomers. When the trailer was released during San Diego Comic-Con this summer, it featured the first look at I May Destroy You's Michaela Coel's character, Aneka. She will be playing a member of the Midnight Angels, a strike force composed of some of the best Dora Milaje. During a recent interview with Vogue Magazine, Coel confirmed her character was queer and in love with fellow warrior Ayo (Florence Kasumba), which is a romance that was created by Ta-Nehisi Coates and Roxane Gay in the comics. Coel is from East London, but both of her parents are from Ghana. She spoke to the outlet about the country's anti-LGBTQ laws and why she believes her role in the movie is important.

"That sold me on the role, the fact that my character's queer," Coel explained. "I thought, 'I like that, I want to show that to Ghana.'" She added, "People say, 'Oh, it's fine, it's just politics.' But I don't think it is just politics when it affects how people get to live their daily lives. That's why it felt important for me to step in and do that because I know just by my being Ghanaian, Ghanaians will come."

What Has the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cast Said About Chadwick Boseman's Passing?

During Coel's interview with Vogue, she also spoke about joining the sequel after the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman. It's been revealed that Boseman's T'Challa will be killed off in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but not much else is known about the direction of the story.

"It felt like the entire cast was processing grief," Coel explained. "There was a sense that we have to bring this baby home in the name of Chadwick. I thought to myself, I'm rolling up my sleeves and I'm getting in. I don't need to be front and center, I'm here to support."'

Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri in the MCU, recently spoke with The Playlist about continuing the story of Black Panther without Boseman.

"It was hard for me to imagine being on set without my brother. It was something I was battling for months," Wright revealed. "The confidence that Ryan [Coogler] felt that he heard Chadwick just give him that gentle push forward, to continue. And the way that Ryan would express that it was bigger than all of us, and Chad would have wanted us to continue. That really encouraged me. I have so much confidence. I love Ryan." Wright added, "I can't wait for you guys to see the film and how we honored Chad in a beautiful way."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 11th.