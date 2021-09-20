Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Updates Marvel Sequel After Letitia Wright Injury

Black Panther star Angela Bassett says co-star Letitia Wright, who plays her daughter Shuri, is “fine and ready to go” after being hospitalized with minor injuries while filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The sequel, reuniting Bassett and Wright with returning Black Panther writer-director Ryan Coogler, was shooting in Boston when Wright “sustained minor injuries…while filming a stunt,” a Marvel spokesperson said last month. The minor incident involved a stunt rig, according to reports. Speaking to ET Online at the 2021 Emmys, where Bassett appeared as a presenter, theRamonda actress revealed an update on Marvel’s Black Panther 2:

“She had a little bit of a fall, but it’s not too bad,” Bassett said of Wright. “You know, anything like that will shake you up, but she’s just a little, slight, little petite thing. But she is fine and ready to go.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Photos and footage from the set revealed a high-speed car chase sequence involving stunt doubles for Wright and Danai Gurira, who plays Dora Milaje General Okoye. Plot details remain under wraps, but the sequel is rumored to pit the African kingdom of Wakanda against Namor and the undersea kingdom of Atlantis.

“We’re excited about [Black Panther 2]. Of course, we still have a little, you know, we feel some kind of way in our heart, of course. So every day is just a testament and a love fest for our dear [Chadwick Boseman],” Bassett said of the King T’Challa actor, who died last August from cancer. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has already confirmed the studio will not recast the role of T’Challa, who battles Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) for the throne of Wakanda in 2018’s Black Panther.

“We still have Ryan and Joe Robert Cole, who wrote Black Panther 1, so the two of them, these men, these brothers, they’re going to bring it,” said Bassett. “They love Black Panther, they love what they started. As they say, ‘Finish the way you started.’ They started great and they’re going to do this one well as well.”

Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, and Martin Freeman also reprise their roles from the first movie that grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide.MCU newcomers Michaela Coel and Dominique Thorne also star, making Thorne’s debut as Riri Williams ahead of the Disney+ spin-off series Ironheart. Another Black Panther spinoff, produced by Coogler and centered on Wakanda, is in development at Disney+.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to open in theaters on July 8, 2022.