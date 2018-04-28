‘Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman Says People Ask Him To Do Wakanda Salute Everywhere

Even with Avengers: Infinity War hitting theaters, fans are still loving Black Panther, and can’t get enough of the Wakanda forever salute.

Just ask Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. Boseman appeared alongside other Avengers: Infinity War stars Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Josh Brolin (Thanos), and Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier) on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he was asked if he gets asked to do the Wakanda Forever Salute a lot since Black Panther hit theaters.

“You know what the funny thing is…if I don’t want to do it I have to not leave the house, pretty much,” Boseman said. “I’ve been chased in cars, I’ve actually done the scene from Coming To America where he goes to the bathroom and people are bowing to him so that one’s happened.”

When asked if the constant saluting slowed him down at the airport Boseman said: “No, it actually speeds things up”.

Black Panther was (and still is) something bigger than just a blockbuster superhero film, and to Boseman, it just represented something fresh and different.

“It’s just this tremendous opportunity,” Boseman told CNET, “not just for me but for all of us really to get out of our boxes. It’s not just black people getting out of their boxes. Everybody is excited about the opportunity to do something that we should have already done. People are excited about seeing new stuff, but I think they’re extra excited about seeing stuff they should have seen already.”

Having Black Panther on the big screen just opens up the universe in a way that Boseman wishes he had access to as a child.

“You don’t know what you’re missing if you haven’t experienced it,” Boseman said. “People of African descent, most of us grew up accepting and loving Spider-Man. I still love Spider-Man. I still love the Incredible Hulk. I still have those characters that were white role models, superheroes, heroes — whatever you want to call it. You basically had no choice but to accept those. You might have created other superheroes in sports or in politics, but there was never that renowned, widely accepted superhero in the same way.”

