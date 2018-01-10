‘Black Panther’: Lupita Nyong’o Was Unable to Get Tickets to Opening Night

While we are reasonably certain Lupita Nyong’o will end up seeing Black Panther sooner than most of us, the actress apparently was unable to obtain tickets for her local cinema on opening night.

Turns out the perks of being a star in the film itself means little to the cold, unfeeling algorithms that take your credit card and spit out tickets.

In a video message sent to fans, Nyong’o said that it was only after she had shared links to buy tickets on social media and interacted with fans that it occurred to her she needed to buy some for herself, so that she could experience the movie with an audience.

After several website errors, after each of which there were fewer and fewer tickets available, the actress said she finally was unable to buy them, as they were sold out. You can check out the video below.

Nyong’o is no stranger to hot tickets: she plays Maz Kanata in the Star Wars films, which have sold a ticket or two in their time as well. The motion-capture character was a major player in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, although that role was significantly reduced in the recently-released Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

She is arguably best known for her role in 12 Years a Slave, for which she won the Best Supporting Actress Academy Award.

@THR says @theblackpanther is @MarvelStudios best-selling movie in terms of presales after JUST 24 HOURS! Don’t I know it: I even tried!!!! #Throwback to a video I made last night. pic.twitter.com/aoJcdaqfhi — Lupita Nyong’o (@Lupita_Nyongo) January 10, 2018

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16th.

