Black Widow Added To Avengers: Endgame All-Women Moment Is What She Deserved

Avengers: Endgame riled up its fans when all of the female heroes banded together around Captain Marvel to help escort the nano gauntlet to Scott Lang's time machine, all slicing through the army which came to fight with Thanos. There were some criticisms of this moment, like how it felt a little weird for the women and only the women to suddenly put their other fights on hold to group up for a moment or the fact that Captain Marvel is so powerful that she probably did not really need any assistance. However, one thing many agree on, is that Black Widow deserved to stand alongside all of these women in battle.

While the moment is locked in and the story saw Black Widow leaping off of Vormir to get the Soul Stone for the Avengers so they could stop Thanos, this has not stopped fans from imagining the moment themselves. One fan took the moment into their own hands and crafted an impressively photoshopped image which puts Natasha Romanoff in the sequence with the likes of Captain Marvel, Gamora, Nebula, Valkyrie, Scarlet Witch, and others.

Check out the out the art by Instagram user @rvmanvgers in the post below!

This photo is quite popular for the account operating under the name of JONATHAN. With more than 5,000 likes, it is one of the most engaging posts on the @rvmanvgers account.

For Black Widow actress Scarlett Johnasson, a feeling of being cheated out of this moment might exist, but the actress is genuinely excited about getting a crack at a full movie in the form of November's Black Widow standalone.

"I'm trying to think," Johansson told ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 when asked which was told to her first: a Black Widow movie is coming or Black Widow is dying in Avengers: Endgame. "Well, I guess, it may be sort of simultaneous? I don't know, all time is an illusion. It gets all blended together at this point ... but Kevin [Feige] may have been saying that just to soften the blow. I know how it goes!"

