Exclusive Black Widow Footage Reveals Red Guardian’s History With Captain America

Black Widow will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Red Guardian (David Harbour), the Russian version of Captain America. In fact, the two apparently go far back according to some new Black Widow footage shown exclusively to the crowd at CCXP19 Saturday afternoon. According to those on the ground in São Paulo, a new clip shows Red Guardian asking about his former acquaintance. One description of the footage says during a crashed helicopter scene, Red Guardian asks Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) if Captain America(Chris Evans) ever mentioned their war stories. The description also says Red Guardian points out he and Steve Rogers are geopolitical adversaries.

When we spoke with Harbour earlier this year, he confirmed the parallels between his character and Captain America. “That’s one of the things I really like about this character,” Harbour said. “There’s an openness to interpretation. The one thing we do is know is that he’s the counterpart to Captain America on the Russian Soviet side, but that way we have a lot of play with who he is and we are playing with him.”

He added, “Initially when I heard the pitch she [director Cate Shortland] was like ‘He’s this and he’s this,’ and I was like ‘Yeah, I got it.’…he spins and he twists and he turns in ways that make sense and in ways I don’t expect characters to go there. I expect characters to be a color or a flavor and we get to know them and this guy is really rich.”

Black Widow is set to be released on May 1, 2020 while all three Captain America movies are now streaming on Disney+.

