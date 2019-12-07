New Black Widow Poster Released at CCXP

Earlier this week Marvel fans got their first look at the much-anticipated Black Widow solo film with the release of the first trailer for the Phase 4 Marvel Cinematic Universe film as well as the poster that accompanied it. Now, at CCXP 2019 in São Paulo, Brazil on Saturday, Marvel Studios has released another new poster for the film, this one featuring Scarlett Johansson‘s Natasha Romanoff in a way that lives up to what Johansson has said about the complexity of the film and the character — and all that red on her ledger.

In the poster, which you can check out in the image below, Natasha’s face is the primary focus with her features sketched out in an angular, facet-like prismatic style. There are various highlights of red on her skin and her trademark flame-colored hair seems to glow with those shades of red while in her eyes a very small version of the Black Widow logo is visible. The poster also gives what appears to be the film’s opening date in Brazil: April 30, as opposed to the May 1 date for North America.

During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Johansson spoke a bit about Black Widow. In the appearance she confirmed the film’s time period as being after Civil War but before Infinity War, and also teased a bit about the film’s story, talking about how it will see Natasha experiencing a “homecoming” of sorts as we get a bit more information about the things she’s done in her past, the infamous red on her ledger.

“What can I say? Well, I think it’s already out there, it takes place after the Civil War and before the Infinity War,” Johansson confirmed. “A lot of people have told me that the film, you know, that the film should have happened before… and they’re wondering if it’s too late for this movie now, but I really could never have made this film ten years ago when we first started our journey with Marvel.”

“My journey with Natasha has informed this film and it’s a character who is a fully recognized woman and I think it has a complexity to it that is just delicious,” she added. “We get to do stuff now that is just good.”

“We find out about some of the red on your ledger?” Colbert asked.

“That’s with this is all about,” Johansson revealed. “It’s a homecoming, for sure.”

Black Widow is set to be released on May 1, 2020. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.