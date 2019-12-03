Bosslogic Gives Black Widow’s Taskmaster a Comic-Accurate Makeover

The first trailer for Black Widow has arrived and it’s brought us our first live-action look at Taskmaster. It didn’t take too long before fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe flocked to social media to offer their opinions on the look, with a good chunk of the fanbase not quite digging the character’s updated outfit. As fate would have it, fan art maestro BossLogic caught wind of the discourse and whipped up a much more comic-accurate look, a piece that’s now on the verge of going viral.

The character itself has been shrouded in much secrecy, with the actor behind the mask having yet to be revealed. Coincidentally enough, The Handmaids Tale alum O-T Fagbenle wasn’t seen throughout the trailer, despite being part of the cast introduced on stage at San Diego Comic-Con. Thanks to previous key art revealed by Marvel Studios, we do know, however, the character will at least have their iconic sword and shield at some point in the movie.

“It’s great because you get to go back a little bit in time with her, right?” DavidHarbour said of the movie earlier this year. “And you get to explore these events and that’s one of the things that was interesting to me in the movie was because you know the events of Endgame, so you get to explore how she got there and how she got there to make that choice.”

“I think that’s the interesting part of her narrative is that we get to go back and explore this period of time between the events of Civil War and that particular arc,” he continued. “One of our things is we’ve known each other for a really long time and that relationship plays into the stuff that’s come beyond. The great thing about knowing the end of an arc, you get to go back and either foreshadow or play against it and it’s very joyful for fans to see these moments or prepped character beats come in at times.”

Black Widow is set to bow May 1, 2020.

