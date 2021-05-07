Marvel Fans Are Not Happy About Black Widow Being Delayed Again

A report dropped on Wednesday afternoon, indicating Marvel's Black Widow might be delayed beyond its currently scheduled May 7, 2021 release date. The film was supposed to release just more than a year prior to that date but the coronavirus pandemic prompted a series of delays which seemed to have landed it on May 7, once and for all. However, with a lot of uncertainty concerning the status of the global pandemic and vaccine rollouts, it is unclear whether or not moviegoers will be able to (and feel comfortable to) gather in theaters to watch the Marvel film. As a result, the fall might be further, and Marvel fans are feeling the pain.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was asked about the studio's confidence in Black Widow dropping in May of 2021 and he seems to have his reservations on th subject. "I mean, confidence is meaningless in today's world because nobody knows anything. Hope springs eternal," Feige told ComicBook.com on the Phase Zero podcast. "A year delay, you hope would be enough, there's a vaccine out there now. We'll see. I certainly hope so. I want to be back in the theater with people."

While some of Natasha Romanoff's biggest fans are willing to do whatever it takes to get the character a proper big screen release (which essentially means waiting), others are getting anxious and want the film to go the way of Raya and the Last Dragon with a theatrical and Disney+ release at an additional price on top of a subscription. There is no indication of this being the plan just yet.

As uncertainty looms, the reactions are dropping faster than the one you love off of Vormir.