Marvel Fans Are Not Happy About Black Widow Being Delayed Again
A report dropped on Wednesday afternoon, indicating Marvel's Black Widow might be delayed beyond its currently scheduled May 7, 2021 release date. The film was supposed to release just more than a year prior to that date but the coronavirus pandemic prompted a series of delays which seemed to have landed it on May 7, once and for all. However, with a lot of uncertainty concerning the status of the global pandemic and vaccine rollouts, it is unclear whether or not moviegoers will be able to (and feel comfortable to) gather in theaters to watch the Marvel film. As a result, the fall might be further, and Marvel fans are feeling the pain.
Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was asked about the studio's confidence in Black Widow dropping in May of 2021 and he seems to have his reservations on th subject. "I mean, confidence is meaningless in today's world because nobody knows anything. Hope springs eternal," Feige told ComicBook.com on the Phase Zero podcast. "A year delay, you hope would be enough, there's a vaccine out there now. We'll see. I certainly hope so. I want to be back in the theater with people."
While some of Natasha Romanoff's biggest fans are willing to do whatever it takes to get the character a proper big screen release (which essentially means waiting), others are getting anxious and want the film to go the way of Raya and the Last Dragon with a theatrical and Disney+ release at an additional price on top of a subscription. There is no indication of this being the plan just yet.
As uncertainty looms, the reactions are dropping faster than the one you love off of Vormir.
The True Desire
girls don’t want boys girls want black widow to not be delayed again pic.twitter.com/JmWGuHwHMK— brooke🪐LEGACIES TONIGHT (@bvckysdogtags) January 21, 2021
Brooke knows. Girls don't want boys, or pretty much anything else for that matter, at this point. They just want Black Widow to not be delayed again!
The SpongeBob
hold up....... i swear y’all better not delay it again 🕴please i just want to watch the damn movie 😭#BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/ftXqQOBM9t— ʂɬɛ℘ɧ 🦋 Olivia Rodrigo Supremacy (@ctrlchaeyoung) January 21, 2021
Once SpongeBob joins the meme show, you know it's a real issue.
The Dual Release
I hope #BlackWidow isn't delayed again. Disney just needs to give it a hybrid release, put it in theaters and on #DisneyPlus (Premier Access) at the same time. pic.twitter.com/KsdQb5YWlM— Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) January 21, 2021
Ashley Carter is one of many suggesting Black Widow be released in theaters and on Disney+ for an additional charge through the Premier Access option,
The Impact
IF THEY HAVE TO DELAY BLACK WIDOW ONE MORE TIME pic.twitter.com/SWLDUj6Gi5— sponge/eli☂︎ ᱬ 🌿 (@spongeybongey) January 17, 2021
If Black Widow is delayed again, will our bodies be able to take it? We're not super soldiers, here.
The Patience
Kinda want marvel to delay Black Widow again till like November or next year because I'm so desperate for them to have a red carpet premiere (or red & black carpet). Honestly it's going to be gutting if there's no premiere for it & sad if it bombs at the box office. pic.twitter.com/ushIYLmEPd— Natasha (@Blockbustargirl) January 15, 2021
This Twitter user, who might have their account named after Black Widow herself or might actually be named Natasha, is willing to wait as long as it takes to see the movie get a full release. It mihht be a long time.
The Wait
Me finally seeing #BlackWidow in the theater: https://t.co/aAB1YabrB4 pic.twitter.com/GAGtB1uzlI— Geoff Magliocchetti (@GeoffJMags) January 21, 2021
Geoff Magliocchetti came in hot with the joke about aging faster than Steve Rogers in terms of waiting for this movie.
The Pain
“Black Widow likely to be delayed.” pic.twitter.com/XJlgD7PkeE— Phase Zero (@PhaseZeroCB) January 21, 2021
The Phase Zero podcast weighed in with a sharing of the communal pain.
The Longest Minute
black widow: “See you in a minute”
the minute: pic.twitter.com/TZk4QI6Ydl— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 21, 2021
The last thing Black Widow said to the Avengers was, "See you in a minute." No one know it would be the longest minute, ever.