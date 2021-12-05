Black Widow Star Florence Pugh Fainted While Getting a New Piercing

Florence Pugh rose to fame in 2019 when she starred in Fighting with My Family, Midsommar, and Little Women back-to-back, earning an Academy Award nomination for Little Woman. These days, many folks know Pugh best for playing Yelena Belova in Black Widow, a role she will soon be reprising in Hawkeye. Pugh has been changing up her look lately, and fans are here for it. The Black Widow star debuted a drastic hair transformation back in October, and this week she decided to get her septum pierced. However, things didn’t go quite as planned, and Pugh ended up fainting in the process.

“When you wanna be a cool grown-up and get a cool new piercing and you instantly fail, go green and then faint. Praise the piercing heavens for my trusty @zoelisterjones to have a handy lollipop to make me feel better. FAAAAAANKS. Warning- last slide will make your stomach scream,” Pugh wrote. You can check out the photos below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are only three episodes left of Hawkeye, and Marvel fans are eager to see Pugh’s return. Currently, we haven’t seen any footage of Pugh in the series, but a newly-released promo could tease her upcoming return. The promo, which was released on Thursday, shows a masked figure in tactical gear and green goggles, prompting Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to ask who it is. While it’s still too early to tell, there’s a chance that it could be Yelena in a costume not unlike the one she wore when she became a Super-Adaptoid in the comics.

Recently, Pugh spoke with ComicBook.com and opened up about the future of her Marvel character.

“First of all, I think when I came on board there wasn’t even any conversation of whether there’d be this scene or that scene or a future Yelena,” Pugh explained of Black Widow‘s post-credits scene. “It was just like, ‘Get involved, get stuck in.’ And I was so grateful to be invited. Going forward, I think the most wonderful thing and the scary thing is that, obviously, I’ve got major shoes to fill. It’s just been really wonderful seeing all the ways that Scarlett’s [Johansson] changed the conversation about her character. And I think for me, whatever future there is, I would love to, I suppose, follow in her footsteps in that way. How do we make Yelena different, how do we make her stand out? How do we make her powerful? And that’s going to be an ongoing, I hope, conversation. Yeah, I suppose follow in Scarlett’s footsteps in that way, changing it.”

Hawkeye‘s third episode will be released on Disney+ on December 8th.