Hawkeye Promo Introduces a Mysterious New Character

A new mystery character is making their way onto the fourth episode of Hawkeye. The release of a promo for the Disney+ series is pretty short, clocking in at only 15 seconds. However, it’s those final seconds that introduce a character wearing a black full-body costume with infrared goggles on their head. Their appearance is enough for Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop to wonder, “Who’s that?” in an exasperated tone. With only three episodes left in the Marvel Studios event series, Hawkeye can’t afford to waste any time setting up new plots, meaning we’re likely to discover who this person is during next week’s episode.

“The biggest surprises are yet to come! The third episode of Marvel Studios’ #Hawkeye is now streaming on @DisneyPlus with new episodes every Wednesday,” the tweet from the official Hawkeye Twitter account reads. Before we see the quick glance at the character, the narrator teases even more surprises, while the video shows a young Maya Lopez/Echo being nurtured by her mysterious uncle, who many are speculating is Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. When it comes to speculating who will show up in Hawkeye Episode 3, the easiest theory is another beloved character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) from Black Widow.

News of Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role in Hawkeye broke in December 2020. At the time, Black Widow was still delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so fans weren’t entirely clear how she would factor into the streaming series. However, that all became clear in a post-credits scene for Black Widow. The scene showed Yelena mourning her sister at a graveyard after Natasha Romanoff sacrificed herself so the Avengers could retrieve the Soul Stone in Avengers: Endgame. Yelena is then greeted by Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who offers Yelena intel on the person who is responsible for Black Widow’s death. Contessa then hands Yelena a tablet with an open image of Hawkeye in his Ronin costume, with the scene alluding to Yelena looking to get revenge on Hawkeye for her sister’s death.

Director Rhys Thomas spoke a little about Yelena’s return in Hawkeye during an interview with GamesRadar in November. “I can’t speak to that,” Thomas, said about an eventual Hawkeye vs. Black Widow showdown. “But yes, we know their past, and obviously what happened in Endgame. We know in these first two episodes that Clint’s dealing with the fallout of that. But in terms of how they meet, I can’t – I’ll just pretend I don’t know. Imagine it’s a happy meeting, where they talk over coffee and work things out.”

One has to imagine that when Clint Barton and Yelena Belova finally cross paths, it won’t be a happy meeting. Though since it’s wildly believed that Yelena will eventually take on the mantle of Black Widow in the MCU, they will call a truce before anyone (Clint) ends up dead.

