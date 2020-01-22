Black Widow Marvel Legends Exclusive Comics Figures Unveiled

You heard it here first! Hasbro has informed us that they will be releasing two new Marvel Legends figures based on the Black Widow comics, and they’re both exclusives. The first features Black Widow in her grey suit, and the second features her white suit from the limited series Deadly Origin which was released in 2010 to coincide with the character’s MCU debut in Iron Man 2. If you want to get your hands on them, here’s what you need to know…

The Black Widow grey suit figure (pictured above)will be available to order online at Walmart starting tomorrow, January 23rd at approx. 12pm EST (9am PST). The product page won’t be live until that time, but it will be available to pre-order right here afterwards. The Deadly Origin white suit figure (pictured below) will be a Target exclusive that you’ll be able to find right here (odds are it has the same 12pm launch time). As with all Marvel Legends figures, expect plenty of articulation. As you can see from the images, they also include numerous accessories.

The two Marvel Legends Black Widow comic book figure exclusives follow hot on the heels of a figure that was released based on Marvel’s upcoming Black Widow solo movie. It features the Deadly Origins-inspired white suit look on a figure that’s a dead ringer for Scarlett Johansson.

Once again, the figure includes tons of articulation and accessories. Pre-orders are live here at Walmart and here at Best Buy with free shipping slated for April 1st. You can also grab it here at Entertainment Earth. The figure is pictured below.

The official synopsis for the film, set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, reads:

“In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, “Black Widow”—the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—hits U.S. theaters on May 1, 2020.“

Other upcoming Marvel Studios movies on the schedule include The Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.