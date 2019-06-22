Black Widow Might Actually Be Filming in Budapest

Filming for Black Widow is now underway and though it started in Norway, it appears production may have actually shifted to Budapest. That’s right, the years-old joke between Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) about the fabled Budapest mission could be coming to fruition. In a series of posts on her Instagram page, Black Widow costume designer Jany Temime posted an image from Hyatt’s Parisi Udvar hotel in the Hungarian capital.

Temime has also shared images of both Johansson and Florence Pugh, another actor who’s been heavily speculated to appear in the film, though it was yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Because the film has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios, studio boss Kevin Feige has been more cautious with his words than ever. During the press tour for Spider-Man: Far From Home, Feige did open up a bit about the production, teasing why the production house chose to go after a prequel.

“There’s a method to the madness,” Feige said. “There’s always a method and doing things in an unexpected way is something we find fun. There are ways to do prequels that are less informative or answer questions you didn’t necessarily have, and then there are ways to do prequels where you learn all sorts of things you never knew before.”

The superstar producer went on to compare the film to Better Call Saul, the prequel series for AMC’s acclaimed Breaking Bad series.

“I look at Better Call Saul as a wonderful example of a prequel that almost completely stands on its own apart from Breaking Bad because it informs you about so many things you didn’t know about before,” Feige said. “So time will tell which way we’ve gone with a supposed Black Widow move.”

What do you think Black Widow will be about? When do you think it’ll be set? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!

Black Widow has yet to receive a release date, though it’s expected to land in Marvel Studios‘ first date next year on May 1, 2020. Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters while Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 2nd.